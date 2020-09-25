TPSO: Houma man solicits sex on social media with juvenile

Terrebonne Parish deputies arrested a 21-year-old Houma man on Thursday, Sept. 24, for carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said that around 7:38 p.m. deputies were driving through the lot of Southland Mall, which was closed for the night. Suspicious activity was observed in a vehicle parked on the lot’s eastern end.

“The deputies determined that the 21-year-old male occupant of the vehicle had engaged in sexual activity with the 16-year-old female occupant,” Sheriff Soignet said. “After further investigation, an arrest was made.”

Rodell Jontrell King was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he was booked for Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile.

“Prior to this incident the parties had communicated through a social media network,” Sheriff Soignet said. “It is essential that parents keep tabs on what their children are doing on their phones, tablets and computers.”