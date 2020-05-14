TPSO, HPD solve Bicycle Burglary Case

From TPSO:

Close cooperation between Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives and road deputies and Houma Police Department personnel this week resulted in two thieves being taken off local streets and the recovery of at least five bicycles and other items connected to a commercial burglary.

On May 12, 2020 TPSO road patrol deputies and HPD detectives investigated a report that a sporting goods retail outlet on Martin Luther King Boulevard had been burglarized and that bicycles and other items had been taken.

An individual was observed riding a bicycle that was believed connected to the theft, and further investigation revealed that he and another subject had entered an enclosed area of the business while it was closed and removed the merchandise.

Detectives interviewed the store manager who conducted an inventory and supplied additional information.

On Wednesday, May 13, the second subject was located, and stolen bicycles were recovered from several locations. Bicycle parts that had been stolen were also recovered.

Rene Joseph Davis of Lafayette Street in Houma was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on May 12 and booked for simple burglary.

Patrick Ryan Ledet, 26, listed as “homeless,” was booked on May 13 for simple burglary and also violation of probation.

“This case is a great example of how well our deputies and detectives as well as Houma Police

Department personnel work together to achieve positive results for the public we serve,” Sheriff

Larpenter said.