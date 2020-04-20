TPSO investigating Arson Fire in Schriever

From TPSO:

On Monday, April 20 at about 3:37 a.m., Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol units responded to the 1500 block of Bull Run Road in Schriever regarding a structure fire.

The Schriever Volunteer Fire Department and the West Terrebonne Fire Department both worked the scene, where two separate structures burned to the ground. The structures were unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

Detectives are considering this an arson fire and an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 876-2500 or Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.