TPSO Investigating Human Remains Found in Woods

On Wednesday, March 25 at about 5:46 p.m., the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body found in a wooded area near Paulette Street in Houma.

Responding deputies made contact with the caller and were led to the location, where they found human remains in a plastic enclosure. Detectives were called to the scene, as was the Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office.

Positive Identification and cause of death are pending at this time. At this time, there is no indication of foul play.