TPSO Investigating Thibodaux Shooting

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a shooting near Percy Brown Road and West Park Avenue at about 8:56 p.m. on Friday, March 27, according to Sheriff Jerry Larpenter.

Upon arrival they located a wounded male subject, who was transported to a hospital by Acadian Ambulance Service. TPSO detectives and Crime Scene arrived and an investigation was begun.

The Thibodaux Police Department and Louisiana State Police also responded to the scene. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office 985-876-2500 or Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.