TPSO: Juvenile arrested in auto burglaries

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in regard to a cluster of vehicle burglaries that occurred on or around June 28, 2020, in and around the vicinity of Bayou Gardens Drive.

On Sunday, June 28 at approximately 1:38 a.m., deputies responded to a report that a burglary of an auto had taken place on the 200 block of Bayou Gardens Drive in Houma. A description of a suspect was given by the complainant and deputies began searching the area. The suspect was observed but he eluded capture on foot. Deputies located some items that had been stolen and safeguarded them. Among items recovered were two shotguns. A search continued in the area with K-9 deputies assisting.

The suspect, a male juvenile, 16 years of age, was apprehended and was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

Throughout the day on June 28, additional reports of thefts from autos or attempted thefts from autos in the vicinity of the first case were received. In some cases complainants supplied video surveillance footage. The juvenile, whose name cannot be released due to his age, now faces additional charges of simple burglary from a vehicle and attempted burglary.

Additional investigations are in progress. Detectives are asking that anyone with video of attempted burglaries in the Oakshire area up to and including the early morning hours of Sunday, June 28, or whose auto has been burglarized but has not yet reported the crime contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500.