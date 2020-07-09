TPSO: Man arrested following shots fired at gathering

From the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff, Tim Soignet, advised that a call of shots being fired resulted in one person being arrested. Just before 10:20 pm on Wednesday 7-8-20, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls of a disturbance involving a firearm on Al’s Trailer Ct. Callers provided a description of the suspect.

​Deputies from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol Division and K-9 Division arrived on scene within minutes. These deputies located a suspect matching the description callers provided. He was identified as 33-year-old Adrain Holmes. He was located hiding in a nearby vehicle.

​Witnesses advised that there was a gathering of people hanging out in the area. An argument ensued between Holmes and another person. Holmes retreated to his vehicle and returned with a pistol. Holmes fired multiple shots towards people. Through the investigation there was evidence recovered that was consistent with the statements obtained.

​As a result, Adrain Holmes was arrested for Aggravated Assault With A Firearm and Possession Of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon. His bond was set at $50,000.00. Adrain Holmes was also arrested for a Failure To Appear arrest warrant. This warrant had a $500.00 bond.