TPSO: Man arrested following vehicle pursuit

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff, Tim Soignet, reports that during the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 7, 2020 a suspect who had stolen a car from a parking lot in Houma was apprehended after attempting to elude law enforcement.

Terrebonne Parish patrol deputies were taking a report at 12:26 a.m. regarding a vehicle theft, from a parking lot on South Hollywood Rd. This occurred when the driver stepped out of the vehicle and the suspect jumped inside of it and took off.