TPSO: Man arrested following vehicle pursuit
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff, Tim Soignet, reports that during the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 7, 2020 a suspect who had stolen a car from a parking lot in Houma was apprehended after attempting to elude law enforcement.
Terrebonne Parish patrol deputies were taking a report at 12:26 a.m. regarding a vehicle theft, from a parking lot on South Hollywood Rd. This occurred when the driver stepped out of the vehicle and the suspect jumped inside of it and took off.
A description of the car was broadcast by dispatchers, and shortly later was spotted by a K-9 deputy, who attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle. The driver refused to stop which resulted in a pursuit. The driver of the stolen vehicle committed multiple traffic violations throughout this pursuit which led into St. Mary Parish. Information was relayed to Louisiana State Police and St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, whose personnel responded to assist.
The pursuit came to an end in St. Mary Parish when the stolen vehicle suffered a flat tire. The suspect attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended. Leon Danon Clark (a 44-year-old male of Houma), was apprehended and booked at the St. Mary Parish jail for aggravated flight from an officer and resisting arrest.
Clark will eventually be brought back to Terrebonne Parish where he will be arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, flight from an officer, and aggravated flight from an officer. He is also wanted in Terrebonne parish for aggravated battery which resulted from an unrelated incident.
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office expresses gratitude for the assistance from St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police.