TPSO: Man arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder

From TPSO:

Sheriff Tim Soignet states that approximately 10:30am on Thursday 8/13/2020, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to the 300 block of Linda Ann Ave in reference to a subject being shot.

​Once on scene, it was learned that a 29 years old male subject had been shot once in the chest. He was transported to an out of town hospital by Acadian Ambulance Service Airmed. His condition is unknown currently. Through the investigation, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office learned that the victim was involved in a verbal argument with Henry Allridge Jr (27 years old) when Allridge shot him once in the chest.

​An arrest warrant was issued for Henry Allridge Jr for one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received credible information that Allridge was located at 1230 Roussell St. With the assistance of Houma Police Department, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed a search warrant at 1230 Roussell St where Henry Allridge Jr was apprehended without incident. Henry Allridge Jr. was booked at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder and held on a $150,000 bond.

​Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433