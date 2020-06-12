TPSO: Man arrested for rape of juvenile

Sheriff Jerry J. Larpenter states that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives arrested Julio Cesar Benjamin Lozano Gomez ( 35 years of age residing at 133 Pugh Crt) for one count of First Degree Rape as a result of an ongoing investigation.

The father of the juvenile victim contacted the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office when he learned of the sexual abuse on June 9, 2020. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives began investigating the incident, which ultimately resulted in one arrest so far.

The names and ages of victims are being withheld to protect their identity.

Julio Cesar Benjamin Lozano Gomez was booked at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for one count of First-Degree Rape, where he is being incarcerated on a $500,000 bond at this time. Julio Lozano Gomez is also being held on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement Detainer.

As this is an ongoing investigation and more charges may follow, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information regarding this incident please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.