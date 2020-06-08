TPSO: Man arrested for sexual molestation of a juvenile

On May 31, 2020, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence regarding an allegation of sexual molestation.

The complainant disclosed to deputies that two relatives in their teens had been victimized by an adult male in the family. Detectives investigated the complaints and a warrant was issued for Wilson Joseph Verdin, 75, for felony molestation of a juvenile.

He was arrested on June 3, 2020 and later released on a $20,000 bond.