TPSO: Man arrested for shooting, killing dog

On Thursday, April 2, at around 11:21 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 4600 block of Bayouside Drive after a report was received that a dog had been shot.

Upon arrival deputies learned that the dog’s owner and her roommate had been grocery shopping and that when they returned, she secured the dog in a kennel inside the residence. While back outside the residence, the owner heard shots fired from inside the home.

Deputies observed the dog, a white Labrador retriever, was still inside the kennel, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A 9-mm pistol was recovered, and after further investigation the dog owner’s roommate was taken into custody.

Terrebonne Parish Animal Control responded and transported the wounded dog to the parish animal shelter where it later expired.

Randy Vince Maestas, 37, was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he was booked for aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony. His bond was set at $5,000.