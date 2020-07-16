TPSO: Man arrested in connection to car crash into local business
From TPSO:
Sheriff Tim Soignet states that on July 14, 2020, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives arrested Darryl Sylvester (33 years of age, residing at 144 Violet St Thibodaux, LA) for a hit a run that occurred at Marie’s Wrecker Service located at 6834 west Park Ave on July 12, 2020.
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to the business in reference to a dark colored SUV driving through the front glass, reversing out the building and departing the area. The incident was captured on video surveillance at the business and distributed on Facebook, which aided in identifying the suspect. On July 14, 2020, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives located the dark colored GMC Envoy abandoned on Square Wolfe Ln and observed that someone had taken measures to change the vehicle’s appearance to avoid it from being identified. It was also learned that the vehicle did not have required Liability Insurance.
A short time later, Darryl Sylvester turned himself in at the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and admitted to being the driver of the GMC Envoy when it crashed into Marie’s Wrecker. Sylvester was arrested for Hit and Run Driving, Reckless Operation with an Accident, Security Required and Obstruction of Justice and is being held on a $10,000 bond.
Sheriff Soignet would like to thank the members of the community that called in with information helping to identify the person responsible for this crime.