TPSO: Man shot on Monarch Drive on Memorial Day

On Monday, May 25 at approximately 2:22 p.m., Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of shots being fired in the vicinity of Monarch Drive and Alma streets.

An investigation revealed that a 28-year-old male had been shot and wounded, and been removed to a local hospital, where he was treated and later released.

Detectives are actively investigating this incident and ask that anyone with information call the Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500 or Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.