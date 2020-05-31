TPSO: Man stabbed during dispute over who would make coffee

On Sunday, May 31, 2020 at approximately 3:23 a.m., Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a stabbing on the 6000 block of Bayou Black Drive.

Deputies were informed that a dispute over who would make coffee occurred at the residence between the suspect and victim, a 62-year-old male, who had suffered a stab wound.

The victim was transported to a hospital in what was described as stable condition.

His stepson, Juan Christopher Martin, 36, was arrested and transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he was booked for Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery.