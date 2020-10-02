TPSO: Montegut man arrested for raping a mentally disabled family member

Sheriff Tim Soignet states that detectives from the Special Victim’s Unit arrested a Montegut man for Crimes Against Nature and Third-Degree Rape.

Sheriff Soignet advised that it was reported to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office that Thomas Authement, 55, of Klondyke Road had been having sex with a mentally disabled family member.

Thomas Authement was arrested for one count of Crimes Against Nature and one count of Third-Degree Rape. He is incarcerated at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he is being held on $100,000 Bond.

“These cases are especially difficult to investigate,” Sheriff Soignet said. “When dealing with family members being victimized, they frequently are reluctant to confide in Law Enforcement. I’m proud of the hard work these detectives put in to gain the confidence of the victim.”

Sheriff Soignet asks that anyone having information on this incident or crimes of similar nature to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime stoppers 800-743-7433.