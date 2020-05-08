TPSO Narcotics agents take guns and drugs off Houma streets

On Thursday, May 7 at about 11:38 p.m. agents of the Terrebonne Narcotics Task Force were patrolling in the area of Hollywood Road and West Park Avenue when a strong odor of marijuana was detected, resulting in a suspect vehicle being pulled over.

The vehicle, a blue Chevrolet Cobalt, was positively identified as the source of the odor and as agents engaged the occupants, a quantity of marijuana was observed in the vehicle.

Agents also learned that there were firearms in the vehicle, and while continuing the investigation, observed the rear seat passenger reaching toward his waistband, where a pistol was located. The trio were detained and two illegally possessed firearms, a .380 and a 9 mm pistol, were recovered.

Also recovered was a scale, four packs of cigars, $565 in currency and 58 grams of marijuana.

Robert Lee Ross III and Trevonte Charles Walker, both 19, of Houma, and Lexi Claire Neil, 20, of Theriot, were arrested and transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

Ross, Neil and Walker were booked for possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession with intent to distribute CDS I and transactions involving proceeds from illegal drugs. Additionally, Ross was booked for possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and illegal carrying of weapons.