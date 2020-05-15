TPSO: North Carolina man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile arrested for rape

From Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office:

On Thursday, May 14, 2020, deputies responded to a report that a juvenile was raped at a residence on Bayou Black Drive in Gibson.

Detectives responded and determined that the child, who is under 12 years of age, was sexually assaulted by a visiting relative. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

As a result of this investigation Christopher Hanzy, 44, of Red Springs N.C., was booked at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a charge of 1st Degree Rape.