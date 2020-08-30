TPSO: Patrol deputies crack video poker theft case; arrest three

Rapid, intensive work by Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies and cooperation from community members led to the arrests of three people Saturday, in connection with theft from a video poker machines. Deputies also recovered evidence of other crimes including those under investigation by the Houma Police Department.

“These deputies worked with skill and professionalism,” Sheriff Tim Soignet said. “The level of teamwork involved is clear and made all the difference in this case being quickly solved.”

Sheriff Soignet said deputies were dispatched at 8:41 a.m. Saturday to a business on West Tunnel Boulevard regarding burglary of a video poker device from which money was stolen.

“The entire incident was captured on video surveillance cameras,” Sheriff Soignet said. “Videos from the business showed the role each suspect played, and we had complete cooperation from the business owner.”

Deputies immediately pursued leads gathered from the scene including identification of a vehicle that was involved and were able to develop suspect information. They were led to a residence on the 100 block of Vicsland Court in Gray, where two of the suspects were taken into custody. Search warrants were obtained; currency related to the theft was recovered, and a printer with counterfeit poker machine receipts was found in an automobile.

The investigation led to a second location, on the 200 block of Cliffwood Drive, where deputies executed a warrant, recovering additional evidence and a third suspect. Items recovered included evidence of counterfeit money production.

Ashley Lynn Bonvillain, 32, Justin James Faciane, 30, and Brian Joseph Pitre, 48, were booked for simple burglary and monetary instrument abuse. Pitre is also being held for another agency.

While deputies conducted the investigation, video pertaining to the crime was posted by the business owner on a local social media website, which resulted in messages from the public offering assistance.

“I am aware of the great interest in this case from the public, and grateful for their offers of help,” Sheriff Soignet said.

Elements of these cases remain under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500.