TPSO: Proactive patrol during the aftermath of Hurricane Laura resulted in an arrest in Cocodrie

A proactive Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol during the aftermath of Hurricane Laura while Terrebonne Parish was in a state of emergency resulted in an arrest. On August 27, 2020, a K-9 deputy stopped a pickup pulling a loaded-up trailer with no visible license plate in the 6700 block of La. Hwy. 56 in the Cocodrie area

The deputy and a detective who responded to assist learned that the vehicle was uninsured. A check of its window tinting showed that it was beyond the legal limit, and it was observed that there was no inspection sticker.

Further investigation uncovered a glass methamphetamine pipe, 7.1 grams of methamphetamine, and $2,389 in currency.

The truck and its trailer were removed from the street by an authorized towing company.

Benny Joe Chambless Jr., 43, of Chauvin, was booked for failure to secure registration for a vehicle, possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia, lack of liability insurance proof, violation of vehicle tag requirement, lack of proper equipment on a vehicle, possession of a Schedule II drug, window tint violation, and transactions involving proceeds from illegal drug activity.

Sheriff Tim Soignet wants residents and business owners to know that deputies continue their proactive patrols even during a state of emergency.

“Our deputies are constantly vigilant,” Sheriff Soignet said. “During this state of emergency, more of them are out there and they will continue strict enforcement of the law.”