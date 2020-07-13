TPSO: Public’s help sought in connection with auto thefts and vehicle burglaries

Sheriff Tim Soignet states that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and Houma Police Department are currently investigating several vehicle burglaries and auto thefts in the subdivisions near Polk St and

Regency Row.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies began responding to the incidents on the early morning hours on Sunday July 12, 2020. This is currently under investigation and Sheriff Soignet asks that anyone who may have video surveillance please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Soignet would like to remind everyone to lock your vehicle doors, do not leave keys inside your vehicle and keep valuables out of plain sight. Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433 to be eligible for a cash reward.