TPSO Responds to Fire, Finds Explosives, Makes Arrest

Deputies responded to a fire in woods and found the remains of an explosive device.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene of a fire in the woods near Savanne Road and Pelto Drive, where remains of an explosive device and other evidence were discovered, Monday, March 16.

There were no injuries and the fire was contained. Investigation revealed additional evidence and information which led to the identity of a suspect, Matthew Thomas Hermann, 34, 253 Lake Crescent Circle, and securing of a search warrant.

On March 17, with the assistance of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, items related to the explosive device were recovered, along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia at the residence of the suspect.

Hermann was arrested and booked at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for manufacture and possession of a delayed action incendiary devices; fire-raising on lands of another with malice; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Jerry Larpenter wishes to thank the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms for their assistance, as well as the Bayou Cane Fire Department, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal and Acadian Ambulance Services. An investigation into this matter is continuing.