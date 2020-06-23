TPSO: Search warrant leads to seizure of drugs, handgun and cash

From TPSO:

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs’ Office Narcotics Division and Louisiana State Police Investigations Division conducted a joint narcotics related investigation. This investigation was in reference to information received about possible illegal narcotic activity occurring at a local residence. This resulted in the investigators obtaining a search warrant for the residence located at 438 Gouaux Ave.

This search warrant was executed on Friday 6-19-20. Members of both departments continued to work together through the search warrant. Latasha Charles (a 32-year-old black/female) and Ray Ingram III (a 27-year-old black male) were present when this search warrant was executed. There were also two juveniles present at the residence.

This search warrant resulted in the recovery of 500 Xanax pills, $2,554.00 of U.S. Currency, a stolen 9mm pistol, and drug paraphernalia.

The two adult occupants of the residence were arrested as a result of these findings. Latasha Charles was arrested for the following criminal offenses. Possession with intent to distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance IV (Xanax), Possession of marijuana, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Illegal proceeds derived from drug transactions and, two counts of Possession of a CDS in the presence of a juvenile. Ray Ingram III was arrested for Possession of a stolen firearm, Possession of marijuana, Possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of Possession of a CDS in the presence of a juvenile.

Both were booked and jailed at Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. Latasha Charles was also arrested for a Theft arrest warrant and two Failure to Appear arrest warrants. Bonds were set at $75,000.00 for both.