TPSO: Sexual battery suspect arrested

From TPSO:

Decisive actions and teamwork by Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies resulted in the prompt arrest of a sexual battery suspect Saturday night, following an incident at a Houma retail store.

Sheriff Tim Soignet reports that at around 9:13 p.m. Saturday, July 25, dispatchers broadcast a report that a suspect wanted for sexual battery committed against a woman at the Corporate Drive business had fled the scene in a white pickup. A patrol deputy who had begun a field investigation observed a vehicle matching the description and was able to pull it over beside a business on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

A language barrier was overcome when a deputy fluent in Spanish responded. The investigation resulted in identification of the individual in the pickup as the suspect.

Daniel Barajas-Sanchez, 24, was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he was booked on two counts of felony sexual battery. His bond has been set at $50,000.

“This case was made because of excellent teamwork between patrol deputies, a K-9 deputy and dispatchers, as well as aid from the victim,” Sheriff Soignet said. “All deserve our praise and respect.”