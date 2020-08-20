TPSO: Sheriff asks for public’s help to identify Vandebilt Catholic burglary suspect

From TPSO:

Sheriff Tim Soignet asks for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the burglary of Vandebilt Catholic High School.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to the school on Tuesday August 18, 2020 once they were alerted to the burglary. Through the investigation, the school was able to locate video surveillance footage of the suspect.

​Sheriff Soignet asks that anyone with information on the identity of this subject please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433 where they may be eligible for a cash reward.