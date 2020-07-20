TPSO: Shooting at Sonic leaves one dead; detectives investigating

From the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Sheriff Tim Soignet states that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred at the business of Sonic located at 5963 W. Main St. Houma, LA.

It is reported that shortly after 3:00pm on Sunday 7-19-2020, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls of a shooting at the business in which one person was injured. Through the investigation, it was learned that a disturbance occurred that resulted in multiple people drawing firearms and shooting at each other. During the shooting, multiple bystander’s vehicles were damaged.

On scene, Mcgarrete Jackson (21 years of age) was located suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Houma Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives are actively investigating this homicide and asks that anyone with information contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime stoppers at (800)743-7433 as you may be eligible for a cash reward.