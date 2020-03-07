TPSO: Suspect Arrested at High Tide Bar on Weapons and Narcotics Charges

A suspect was arrested at a local Alcohol Establishment for Narcotics and Weapons Offences.

Just after 11:00 pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call of a subject with a firearm inside High Tide Bar on Monarch Dr. The caller provided a detailed description of the suspect and advised the suspect was flashing the firearm at patrons of this establishment.

Due to the nature of the call, multiple TPSO Deputies responded including members of Uniform Patrol, Narcotics, and K-9. Upon arrival Deputies located a subject inside the bar who matched the description. He was later identified as Brady Billiot, a 26-year-old white male.

Billiot was found to have a .38 caliber revolver concealed in his waistband. It was also discovered that he was in possession of over $2,000.00 of U.S. Currency, and over 11.5 grams of Heroin. It was later found that the firearm Billiot had was stolen from New York.

Billiot was arrested for Possession Of A Firearm On Premises Of An Alcohol Outlet, Possession Of A Firearm While In Possession Of C.D.S., Illegal Possession Of A Stolen Firearm, Possession With Intent To Distribute Heroin, and Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds. His bond was set at $150,000.00