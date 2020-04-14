TPSO: Suspect arrested for motor vehicle theft, identity theft, and theft of a machete

On Monday, April 13, 2020, at 10:08 a.m., Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to a report of a vehicle theft and unauthorized use of a debit card. The complainant stated that his pickup had been stolen and that his debit card had been used at a convenience store in Dularge. At the convenience store, deputies confirmed the information and were then told the complainant had located his truck and the suspect at a different location.

At the second location, a convenience store on the 600 block of La. 315, the deputies were informed that the suspect had fled from the complainant by running through the store, that he grabbed a machete that was on the premises and then ran through a back door into a field. Deputies searched the field and made contact with the suspect, who emerged muddy and wet from a ditch and was taken into custody.

A TPSO Water Patrol agent and members of the Dularge Fire Department assisted in the search.

Roy Joseph Luke, 49, was taken into custody without incident and the machete was recovered. He was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and booked for motor vehicle theft, identity theft, and theft of the machete. His bond was set at $20,000.