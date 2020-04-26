TPSO: Teen shot in early morning hours in Gray

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting on the 600 block of Linda Ann Avenue in Gray, on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at around 12:36 a.m.

The first deputy arrived one minute and 24 seconds later and found that a 17-year-old male was suffering from a gunshot wound. Acadian Ambulance Service responded and transported the patient to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

An investigation is on-going. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to please call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500 or Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.