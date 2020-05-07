TPSO: Teenager shot in Gray

Terrebonne Parish deputies and detectives responded to a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Linda Ann Ave. Gray, La., on May 7, 2020, at approximately 12:35 a.m.

Deputies arrived on scene shortly after receiving this call and learned that a 15-year-old male was suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was inside of the residence with two other young men when he walked out of the residence alone. This was when the shooting allegedly occurred.

Acadian Ambulance treated the victim on scene before transporting him to an out-of-area hospital. TPSO crime scene investigators recovered multiple bullet casings on the street in front of the residence where the shooting occurred.

TPSO detectives are actively investigating this shooting and asking for anyone with information to contact TPSO at (985)876-2500, or Crime Stoppers, 1(800)743-7433. You may become eligible for cash reward.