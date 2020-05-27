TPSO: Three Suspects arrested for Attempted Murder in connection to Drive-by Shooting

Sheriff Jerry Larpenter said that on May 26, 2020, Tuesday night, at approx. 11:55 p.m. Terrebonne Parish deputies responded to the 3600 block of Thomas Dr. Houma in reference to a drive-by shooting. TPSO headquarters were advised that there was one man shot during this shooting.

​TPSO deputies and detectives arrived on scene and learned that the gunshot victim had been transported to a local hospital by a private vehicle. The 31 year old Houma man was treated for a single gunshot wound to his upper body that does not appear to be life threatening.

​During the investigation, it was learned that the victim and several other men were standing outside of a residence in the 3600 block of Thomas Dr. when the suspects drove by in a white colored truck and shots were fired at the group of men. The suspect vehicle left the scene at a high rate of speed. There were multiple shell casings located at the scene.

​TPSO sent out a message to all local law enforcement agencies in reference to locating the suspect vehicle. Later, a Thibodaux Policeman was on patrol when he located the suspect vehicle, which had been reported stolen to the Houma Police Department. The Thibodaux Police Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver sped away and a pursuit occurred. The chase led back to Marietta Place in Gray (Terrebonne Parish) where the three suspects jumped out of the stolen vehicle and fled on foot. All three suspects were captured in the neighborhood and taken into custody without incident.

​As a result of this investigation there were two juveniles, ages 15 and 16, arrested along with Ronguis Bartley, age 18, of Houma, La. All three suspects were arrested for attempted second degree murder and illegal possession of stolen things, they remain in jail awaiting a bond hearing. There were multiple guns recovered inside of the stolen vehicle.

​Sheriff Larpenter wants to Thank the Thibodaux Police Department, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and the La. State Police for their assistance in this matter.