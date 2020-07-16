TPSO: Traffic stop leads to gun, weapon charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff, Tim Soignet, said that a traffic stop led to the passenger being arrested. During the early morning hours on Wednesday 7-15-20 a T.P.S.O. Canine Deputy conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle on Hwy 182. The vehicle was occupied by two people.

Upon contacting the occupants of this vehicle, the Deputy detected an odor of marijuana in the vehicle. Through investigation the passenger (Mark Anthony Walker a 19-year-old from Raceland, La.) was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics and a firearm. Walker had a 9mm pistol concealed on his person. He was also found to be in possession of Liquid Codeine, Marijuana, U.S. Currency, and Drug Paraphernalia.

Walker was arrested for Illegal Carrying Of A Concealed Weapon, Possession Of A Firearm While In Possession Of CDS, Possession Of Liquid Codeine, Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, and Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds. Walker was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. His bond was later set at $100,000.00.