TPSO: Traffic Stop leads to Multiple Drug Charges

From TPSO:

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy, Colonel Terry Daigre, said that a traffic stop on Hwy 182 resulted in the two occupants being arrested for assorted narcotics violations.

​On Tuesday evening 5-19-20, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 182. This stop was in reference to a traffic violation. The driver of this vehicle was identified as Nicholas Dupre (a 39-year-old White Male from Bourg) The only passenger was identified as Jason Parfait (a 40-year-old Indian Male from Dulac).

​The Observations of these Narcotics Agents resulted in the vehicle being searched. The search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of assorted illegal narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia. Illegal narcotics recovered by Agents included over 120 grams of suspected Heroin, a small amount of suspected Crack Cocaine, and a small amount of Marijuana.

Agents also recovered multiple doses of Narcan for the emergency treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose. Multiple items of Narcotic paraphernalia were also recovered.

​Both Dupre and Parfait were arrested. Dupre was arrested for driving left of center, expired motor vehicle inspection, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of crack cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstruction of justice. Parfait was arrested for possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of crack cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstruction of justice. Parfait also had an active arrest warrant for parole violation.

Both Dupre and Parfait were transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex to be booked and jailed. Dupre’s bond was set at $50,000.00. Parfait is being held without bond at this time.