TPSO: Traffic stop results in one dead, two detained after attempt to elude law enforcement

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy, Colonel Terry Daigre, stated that a loss of life this morning resulted from subjects attempting to elude law enforcement.

At approx. 10:30 P.M. on Monday, May 12, 2020, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling on Bayouside Dr. in Chauvin. The driver refused to stop the vehicle at first. This resulted in a short, low speed pursuit. The female driver, later identified as Andrea Verret (52-year-old white female), stopped the vehicle and remained in the vehicle. The two male passengers later identified as Jaren Verret (18-year-old white male) and Donald Scott Jr. (36-year-old black male) exited the vehicle and fled towards Bayou Little Caillou on foot. Andrea Verret was detained at that time.

Agents proceeded in the direction that Jaren Verret and Donald Scott Jr. were seen running. Upon arriving at the waterway, Agents could only see Jaren Verret swimming. He swam across the bayou and was detained by Uniform Patrol Deputies who arrived on scene to assist. All personal continued searching for Donald Scott Jr.

Additional information obtained indicated that both Jaren Verret and Donald Scott Jr. jumped into the water. Additional personal from the Sheriff’s Office, including Detectives and Marine Patrol, arrived on scene to assist. Little Caillou Fire Department, Acadian Ambulance Services, and United States Coast Guard also assisted.

Just after 2:00 A.M., the deceased body of Donald Scott Jr. was recovered by T.P.S.O. Water Patrol. He was located in the area where he jumped in the water.

This investigation is still ongoing. Andrea Verret and Jaren Verret could face criminal charges upon completion of this investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this investigation is asked to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.