TPSO: Two arrested on drug charges on Shrimper’s Row

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff, Tim Soignet said that anonymous information resulted in two subjects being arrested for various narcotics violations.

On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, Narcotics Agents were in the area Shrimpers Row. These Agents had received information from an anonymous source that James Mosley was using this area to sell illegal narcotics.

The Narcotics Agents located a vehicle matching the description the anonymous source had provided. This vehicle was illegally blocking the roadway, in the 4400 block of Shrimpers Row. The two occupants of the vehicle were later identified as (driver) James Mosley Jr. (a 40-year-old male from East Houma) and (passenger) Omar Harvey (a 41-year-old male from Grand Caillou).

Upon Agents contacting these two subjects, Harvey was very uncooperative. He was yelling profanities at the Agents. Harvey then pushed one of the Agents and fled on foot. While attempting to elude law enforcement Harvey ran through privately owned property, through a ditch, and into the wooded area. Harvey was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of Heroin, Crack Cocaine, Crystal Methamphetamine, Marijuana, assorted prescription pills, assorted drug paraphernalia items, and U.S. Currency.

Harvey was arrested for Disturbing the Peace, Resisting An Officer With Force Or Violence, Obstruction Of Justice, Criminal Trespassing. Possession With Intent To Distribute Heroin, Possession With Intent To Distribute Crack Cocaine, Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana, Possession With Intent To Distribute C.D.S. 2, Possession Of A Legend Drug, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, and Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds. His bond was set at $25,000.00.

Mosley was arrested for Obstructing a Public Passage, Possession With Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession With Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine, Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession With Intent to Distribute C.D.S. 2, Possession of a Legend Drug, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds. His bond was set at $25,000.00.