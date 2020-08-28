TPSO: Woman arrested for looting, resisting an officer

Sheriff Tim Soignet states that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol and K-9 deputies arrested Maggie Neil (40 years of age residing in Raceland, LA) for one count of Looting and one count of Resisting an officer.

Sheriff Soignet advised that patrol and K-9 Deputies responded to a business on Industrial Blvd after security guards observed an unknown female, later identified as Maggie Neil in the business that was closed at the time. Upon arrival, Neil attempted to flee on foot and armed herself with a pipe. After being told multiple times to drop the pipe, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 deputy released the K-9 partner, which bit Neil. Neil still refused to drop the pipe and a Tazer was used to secure her.

It was learned that Neil had several items belonging to the business on her possession.

Neil was treated for injuries she sustained due to the K-9 bite and booked at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where she is being held on a $3000 bond.