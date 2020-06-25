Traffic Stop in Houma Leads to Drug, Gun and other charges

A recent traffic stop in Houma led to gun, drug and other charges.

On the night of June 23, a trooper conducted a traffic stop at 10:34 p,m. on a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu for a speeding violation on La. Highway 182 near the Lake Houmas Inn, according to Troop C.

The driver, Rashaud Lyons of Houma, attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody behind the Lake Houmas Inn, police say.

According to Troop C, during the search of Lyons and his vehicle, he was found to be in possession of a firearm and schedule II narcotics.

He was booked for possession of firearm/carrying concealed weapon by convicted felon (felony); possession of a firearm with a controlled and dangerous substance; schedule II controlled dangerous substances – 2 counts; resisting an officer (misdemeanor); minimum speed limit; home invasion (stemming from a previous arrest); parole violation and outstanding arrest warrant for the 32nd Judicial District Court, into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.