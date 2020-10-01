Trooper Charged in Officer Involved Shooting

During the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 10, 2018, Trooper Kasha Domingue was involved in an on-duty shooting incident during the course of a traffic stop on Perkins Road in Baton Rouge. Upon the completion of a thorough and detailed investigation by the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations, the investigative findings were provided to the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Earlier today, an East Baton Rouge Grand Jury delivered a decision to indict Domingue on charges of Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery and Illegal Use/Discharge of a Weapon. Domingue has been placed on paid leave pending the administrative investigation. Domingue has been employed with LSP since August of 2015 and has been restricted to administrative duties at Troop A since the shooting incident.

“Louisiana State Police began an immediate investigation into the incident and has cooperated fully with the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office,” stated Colonel Kevin Reeves, Louisiana State Police Superintendent. “I remain confident in our investigative process. Through the judicial system, I expect a fair and just outcome to this incident.”

Upon issuance of the Grand Jury warrant, Domingue will be arrested by State Police Detectives and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

No further information is available at this time pending the ongoing criminal and civil proceedings.