Two additional arrests made in reference to shooting at Sonic in Houma

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet has announced that additional arrests have been made in reference to the shooting incident that occurred at Sonic on Sunday, July 19. Prior to today, there had been four subjects arrested for assorted criminal charges in reference to the incident which resulted in the death of one person.

​

On Tuesday, July 21, members of Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division located a vehicle that was associated with this incident. This vehicle was stopped, however none of the remaining people of interest were found to be occupying the vehicle at that time. Alterations had been made to the vehicle in attempt to avoid law enforcement from identifying the vehicle.

​

On Wednesday, Jul 22 the Uniform Patrol Division of Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office was performing proactive patrols. A vehicle was spotted parked in the wooded area at the end of a road in the Gray area. Arvontae Davis and Armontae Davis (19-year-old twin brothers) were found to be two of the occupants of this vehicle.

Both Arvontae Davis and Armontae Davis were questioned by Detectives about their involvement in this incident. Arvontae Davis was arrested for Aggravated Criminal Damage To Property and Attempted Second Degree Murder. Armontae Davis was arrested for Obstruction Of Justice. Both were jailed at Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime stoppers at (800)743-7433 as you may be eligible for a cash reward.