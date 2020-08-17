Two arrested in connection to Larose vehicle burglaries

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies arrested two men connected to an investigation into vehicle burglaries in Larose. Dylan Breaux, 28, of Larose and Buddy Thibodaux, 21, of Cut Off each face charges stemming from the investigation.

On Sunday morning, August 16, 2020, deputies responded to reports of two vehicle burglaries in the Larose area. Both vehicles were left unlocked, and several items of value were stolen including a handgun. Through investigation, deputies identified Buddy Thibodaux and Dylan Breaux as suspects. Deputies learned Thibodaux allegedly committed the burglaries, but he had given the stolen handgun to Breaux to hide.

Deputies located Thibodaux and found him in possession of several items which had been stolen. He was placed under arrest. Later, on Sunday evening, deputies located Breaux and found the stolen handgun in his possession. Breaux is prohibited from possessing a handgun due to a previous domestic violence conviction. Both were transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux.

Thibodaux was booked on outstanding warrants for Contempt of Court and Simple Burglary of a Motor Vehicle from a previous incident. He was booked with two additional counts Simple Burglary. His bail is set at $26,000.

Breaux was charged with Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Domestic Abuse Battery, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He was also booked on an outstanding contempt warrant. His bail is set at $251,000.