Two Drivers Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash in Lafourche Parish

Shortly before 10:00 p.m. on March 13, 2020, Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 20 near Tower Road in Lafourche Parish. The crash claimed the life of 50-year-old Herbert Diggs of Thibodaux and 71-year-old Wayne Morvant of Schriever.

The preliminary investigation by State Police revealed 2003 Ford Explorer Sport, driven by Diggs, was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 20. At the same time, a 2013 Honda pickup was being driven southbound on LA Hwy 20 by Morvant. For unknown reasons, Diggs’ Explorer crossed the centerline and struck Morvant’s pickup head-on. A third vehicle, a northbound 2002 Chevrolet Trail Blazer, entered into the crash scene and struck Diggs’ Explorer, which had become disabled in the northbound travel lane.

Despite being properly restrained, both Diggs and Morvant suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Trail Blazer, who was also properly restrained, along with 5 passengers in that vehicle, sustained minor injuries. Impairment is unknown, but toxicology samples were taken from the drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

