Two Injured in July 4th Shooting in Raceland

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced two men were injured overnight in a shooting in Raceland on Saturday, July 4. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is continuing.

Shortly after 11:15 p.m. on July 4, 2020, deputies responded to reports of a shooting incident in the 600 block of St. Louis Street in Raceland. Deputies found two men in their early 20s had been shot. One was struck in the torso while the other was struck in the thigh. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment and are in stable condition. No arrests have been made in the incident.

As the investigation is continuing, detectives are asking anyone with information to submit a tip through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.