Two Men Cited for Over the Limit of Black Bass in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged recreational fishing violations on July 16 in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents cited Jordan C. Conerly, 25, of Magnolia, Miss., and Tyler J. Smith, 19, of Labadieville, for possessing over the limit of bass and not possessing basic fishing licenses. Agents also cited Smith for having improper boat numbers, failing to change ownership of a vessel in 45 days and failing to comply with boating education requirements.

Agents received a complaint about two men fishing from a vessel in Donner Canal possessing over the limit of black bass on July 16. Agents setup surveillance in the area and found Conerly and Smith trailering their boat at the boat launch.

Agents made contact with the men and found them in possession of 40 black bass. The men also did not possess a basic fishing license. The daily limit for black bass in Donner Canal is 10 bass per licensed fishermen.

Possessing over the limit of black bass carries a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail. Fishing without a basic fishing license, failing to change ownership in 45 days, having improper boat numbers and failing to take a boating education course brings up to a $50 fine and 15 days in jail for each offense.

The men may also face civil restitution totaling $537 for the replacement value of the illegally taken fish.