Two Shootings leave Three Injured in Houma; HPD Investigating

The Houma Police Department is investigating two recent shooting incidents that injured three male victims.

Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, police responded to a shooting on St. Joseph Street that left one male injured, Lt. Travis Theriot said.

The victim was shot once and received minor injuries, Theriot said, and has been released from the hospital.

Theriot said there is no suspect in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Police responded to another shooting last Friday around 7 p.m. on East Street, which left two male victims with one gunshot wound each, Theriot said.

One victim remains in the hospital and is in stable condition, Theriot said, and the other received minor injuries and has been discharged.

There is no suspect in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing, Theriot said.