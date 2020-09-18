Two Vermilion Parish Men Arrested For Possession Of Child Pornography

Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit arrested two Vermilion Parish residents earlier this week for internet crimes against children. The arrests resulted from joint investigations with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, Abbeville Police Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations.

Joshua Kyle Griffith, 30 of Abbeville, was arrested on 10 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (Possession).

Cory James Dupuis, 31 of Kaplan, was arrested on 4 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (Possession).

“Every time a child sexual abuse image or video is viewed, that child is re-victimized,” said AG Jeff Landry. “So my office and I will continue to do all we legally can to protect those children from further harm.”

Griffith and Dupuis were booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail.

These arrests happened the very same day Attorney General Jeff Landry called on the CEO of Netflix to remove “Cuties” from its service due to the great harm it causes to kids in Louisiana and beyond.

As noted in a letter to Netflix, the AG believes this “film” whets the appetites of those who wish to harm our children in the most unimaginable ways – criminals Landry’s Office spends countless hours finding, apprehending, and prosecuting.

“By airing ‘Cuties’ on such a large platform – Netflix is effectively normalizing horrific crimes on our most vulnerable and further emboldening manufacturers, possessors, and distributors of child pornography. They should take it down immediately,” said AG Jeff Landry.