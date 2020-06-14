Two Victims Identified in Overnight Shooting in Raceland

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the identities of two young women who were killed overnight in a shooting in Raceland. The victims, 21-year-old Aliza Gabriel and 20-year-old Tanasa Francis, both of Raceland, were bystanders who were shot and killed in the incident. The investigation into the shooting is continuing, and anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to come forward.

At 12:14 a.m. on Sunday, June 14, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about a disturbance involving a large gathering of people in the area of St. Louis Street in Raceland. Shortly after deputies arrived, they heard several shots fired, and two young adult females were struck by rounds. Deputies and bystanders assisted in performing CPR while waiting for an ambulance to respond. Both women were later pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe the two victims were innocent bystanders and that there may have been more than one shooter. No arrests have been made as of this time.

Sheriff Craig Webre strongly urged eyewitnesses present to come forward with information. “These two young women were completely innocent bystanders who lost their lives through this heinous act of violence by one or more individuals with no regard for human life,” said Sheriff Webre. “There were a large number of people present during the incident, and we need the community’s help to identify and locate those responsible. Any little detail you could share might be a tremendous help.”

Eyewitnesses or anyone with information, video, or photos from the incident can contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808.

To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

Sheriff Webre also thanked the numerous agencies that responded to assist in the incident including Louisiana State Police, Thibodaux Police Department, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lafourche Parish Fire District #1 Volunteers, Acadian Ambulance, and the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office.