UPDATE: 18-year-old shot in face; suspects arrested

On March 25th, 2020 at approximately 6:00p.m., the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred in the area of Scott Lane. Officers learned that the victim was an 18-year-old male who was shot one time in the facial area. The victim was transported to a local medical facility where he is currently being treated for his injuries and is in stable condition.

Investigators learned that the victim and his friend had made contact with Torey Thomas, 18 years old, in attempt to purchase marijuana. As Thomas was facilitating the narcotics transaction via telephone, another subject stole their money from them. The victim then made contact with Thomas again and they traveled to the home of Thomas and picked him up. Thomas then directed the victim to drive his vehicle to the Scott Lane Park where he would receive the marijuana that he was attempting to purchase.

As the victim arrived in the park he was approached by Jordan Raymond, 19 years old, and they engaged in conversation. As they were speaking to each other, Raymond noticed that the victim had a firearm in his vehicle. Raymond then pulled a gun and pointed it at the victim demanding the victims’ gun. At that point, the victim refused to surrender his weapon and the suspect shot him in the face. The victim then sped off as multiple other shots were fired at his vehicle.

Jordan Raymond was later located at his residence and taken into custody without incident. Raymond was later transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he was booked with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. Torey Thomas was then located and taken into custody where he was arrested for one count of Conspiracy to Distribute CDS I.