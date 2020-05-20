UPDATE: Deputy Sheriff and Volunteer Fireman Arrested for Internet Crimes Against Children

Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office has reported the arrest of a deputy sheriff and a volunteer fireman for possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen years old.

“My office and I will leave no stone left unturned unturned in doing what we legally can to protect Louisiana’s children from those who seek to exploit and abuse them,” said General Landry. “These public safety efforts include arresting people whose positions of authority demand public trust.”

Phillip Guidry, 35 of Houma and a deputy sheriff, was arrested on 20 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of 13 (Possession). The arrest was a result of a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations. Guidry was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Jail.

William Michael Chiasson, 47 of Thibodaux and a volunteer fireman, was arrested on 60 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of 13 (Possession). The arrest was a result of a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, the Thibodaux Police Department, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations. Chiasson was booked into the Lafourche Parish Jail.

General Landry once again encouraged parents and guardians to review his “Be Smart With Your Smart Phone” booklet, which highlights some of the public safety issues related to smart phones – including child predators. To download a copy or get other cyber safety tips, go to www.AGJeffLandry.com/CyberSafety.