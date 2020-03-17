Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

UPDATE: Thibodaux Shooting Determined as Accidental

No charges have been filed in what has been determined to be an accidental shooting that took place at a Thibodaux residence on March 13, 2020, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced today. 

 

Webre also encouraged citizens to utilize these gun safety techniques: 

 

  • Treat every firearm as if it were loaded.
  • Always keep the muzzle of the firearm pointed in a safe direction.
  • Always keep your finger off the trigger and outside the trigger guard unless you intend to fire the weapon.
  • If there are children in the home, use child safety locks or other locking mechanisms on your firearms and/or keep your firearms locked in a secure location accessible to adults only. Keep your ammunition locked in a secure location away from the firearms.
  • Wear appropriate ear and eye protection when discharging the firearm.

 

