UPDATE: Thibodaux Shooting Determined as Accidental
No charges have been filed in what has been determined to be an accidental shooting that took place at a Thibodaux residence on March 13, 2020, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced today.
Webre also encouraged citizens to utilize these gun safety techniques:
- Treat every firearm as if it were loaded.
- Always keep the muzzle of the firearm pointed in a safe direction.
- Always keep your finger off the trigger and outside the trigger guard unless you intend to fire the weapon.
- If there are children in the home, use child safety locks or other locking mechanisms on your firearms and/or keep your firearms locked in a secure location accessible to adults only. Keep your ammunition locked in a secure location away from the firearms.
- Wear appropriate ear and eye protection when discharging the firearm.