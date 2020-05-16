UPDATE: Warrant Issued After Suspect Identified in Galliano Elementary School Burglary

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced an anonymous tip identified a man wanted in connection to a burglary at Galliano Elementary School. Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Chad Galjour, 29, whose last known address is in Waynesboro, Mississippi.

On May 12, 2020, an administrator at the school discovered a burglary had occurred and notified the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Through investigation, detectives determined the burglary occurred on the evening of Friday, May 8, 2020. Several computers were stolen along with various other school supplies. A male subject was captured on surveillance cameras inside the school.

After releasing the images of the suspect to the public, numerous tips were submitted to Crime Stoppers Bayou Region with possible identities, including Chad Galjour. Detectives successfully identified Galjour as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Detectives are now asking the public for help in location Chad Galjour. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Mobile App. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.